Palace Resorts Launches Virtual Travel Campaign
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Patrick Clarke April 27, 2020
Palace Resorts knows that its beloved guests can't travel right now. In response, they've launched the #SunnyDaysAhead campaign and are kicking off the interactive #DIYPalaceResorts challenge to encourage future guests to get creative while they practice social distancing at home.
The award-winning brand's latest efforts aim to keep the travel community safe, engaged and optimistic amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Recent surveys and studies have shown that interest in travel is high despite restrictions and other obstacles designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The initiative will highlight a series of recipes, including special appearances by Palace Resorts executive chefs, cocktail recipes from the brand's top mixologists and at-home spa treatments.
The campaign is designed to inspire followers and past guests to showcase their creativity and recreate their favorite Palace Resorts experiences at home by using the hashtag #ThePalaceLife from their own living room, kitchen or bedroom.
With the help of both the staff and resident DJ Carlos Huerta, Palace Resorts will release a new resort-themed, curated music playlist every Monday to keep past and future guests inspired.
