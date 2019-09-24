Palace Resorts Recognizes Top Producing Agents
Palace Resorts—the company that sets the standard in luxury five-star, all-inclusive resort accommodations—hosted the sixth annual Global PRO Awards at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos for the first time this past week. A global gathering of loyal travel agents, industry partners and leaders in the travel industry were immersed in a four-day retreat, fully embracing the “#LeBlancEscape” lifestyle.
The exclusive event kicked off with a lavish welcome party featuring delicious cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Travel agents had the opportunity to interact with the Palace Resorts sales team and executives, as well as with resort staff, and learned about the upcoming projects the brands have in store for the future.
Agents had two full days of leisure with a variety of activities and excursions, from luxury golf to sailing around the Sea of Cortez or simply relaxing in the luxury VIP cabanas overlooking the infinity pool. Agents also had an exclusive opportunity to preview and experience the resorts’ newest offering, the recently unveiled Royal Residence.
The ultimate in luxury accommodations and sophistication, The Residence caters to those guests that want a private residence feel, without sacrificing luxury, amenities and opulence the Le Blanc Spa Resort brand is known for.
A hidden gem within the resort, the lavish beachfront two-level residence comes with a private butler, measures an impressive 18,428.42 square feet and can accommodate up to 12 adults comfortably, including four extravagant oceanfront bedrooms.
For those who were looking to indulge in ultimate wellness, attendees had the chance to take advantage of the resort’s 29,000 square foot BLANCSPA which features a hydrotherapy area, hot and cold plunge pools, sauna, herbal steam room, chromotherapy, ice room, relaxation lounge and 25 treatment rooms.
Agents also enjoyed a variety of dining options that Le Blanc Spa Resort has to offer, including a plethora of culinary experiences, such as the resorts signature restaurant: Lumiere, as well as, Blanc Italia and Blanc Asia. And for those that were looking for live entertainment, agents enjoyed a variety of music at each of the six different bars including BLANC Stage, BLANC Lobby, BLANC Sol, BLANC Eclipse and BLANC Fire.
The event closed with a black-tie gala, where the top producing PRO travel agents were recognized for the following awards: Social Media Influencer Award, Top Producing, Destination Weddings Agency Award, Top Producing Independent Weddings Travel Agency Award, Most Consistent Producing Travel Agent Award, Top Producing Strategic Partner and Top Producing Agent.
