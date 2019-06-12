Palace Resorts Talks Travel Agents, $30M Renovations and More
Kerry Medina June 12, 2019
Palace Resorts is gearing up for summer with a freshly completed $30 million renovation of its flagship property Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun. But this is just one of the all-inclusive giants major seasonal rollouts.
Free vacations await kids and teens 17 and under at the brand’s all-inclusive properties in Mexico and Jamaica this summer while country music stars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will headline next January’s two-night Caribbean concert vacation, Crash My Playa 2020 at Moon Palace Cancun.
But that’s just a glimpse of what’s the to come at Palace Resorts. Here, Frank Corzo, vice president of U.S. field sales, offers travel agents a detailed need-to-know for selling Palace Resorts this season.
TravelPulse (TP): What’s new at Palace Resorts this year? Are there any new or renovated properties or new programming that travel agents should know about as they make summer bookings?
Frank Corzo (FC): We just finished a $30 million dollar renovation at the ultra-luxurious, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cancun, where no expense was spared from the redesigned rooms to the refreshed meeting spaces, new dining options and a completely renovated lobby. And now, our AAA Five Diamond Awarded resort is officially reopen for business.
In November of last year, we also had the groundbreaking of our newest development, Moon Palace Punta Cana, located on the pristine beaches of Macao Beach in the Dominican Republic. The $600 million dollar investment will have 2,149 rooms spread out over 18 floors, 21 restaurants and seven bars. This property is projected to open its doors in 2021.
Palace Resorts is currently offering its Kids/Teens Stay Free Promotion. Families can bring kids age 17 or younger and their kids’ stay is on the house. Palace Resorts guests who book a stay of five nights or more are privy to the most valuable vacation promotion on record—$1,500 Resort Credit. Each of our ten oceanfront properties offers something for travelers of any age, which is a high selling point when it comes to groups.
TP: How can Palace Resorts cater to guests seeking “experiential travel”?
FC: Palace Resorts embodies experiential travel because to us, the destination is just as important as the properties we offer without sacrificing luxury, amenities and incredible activities for all.
At each of the brand’s ten oceanfront properties, guests can expect world-class accommodations to high-end culinary offerings from our partners, including Certified Angus Beef prime meats to delicious specialty pastries created by world-renowned pastry chef, Antonio Bachour.
For example, at Moon Palace Jamaica, our AAA Four Diamond Resort, family-friendly property offers guests the opportunity to experience 17-acres of ivory sand on the longest stretch of private beach in Ocho Rios. The resort features the only FlowRider Double wave simulator in Jamaica, lavish swimming pools, a kid’s water park, multiple dining destinations and bars, a gourmet corridor, an ultra-chic nightclub, NOIR and signature AWE Spa, the largest spa in Jamaica.
The resort also offers an array of off-site activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding or even taking a scenic catamaran ride through the clear waters of Ocho Rios. Jamaica is rich in its history, from visiting Bob Marley’s hometown to jumping into the amazing Duns River Falls to staying at the location where Sean Connery landed his helicopter in the first James Bond movie, Dr. No at Moon Palace Jamaica. And guests are able to enjoy all of this by using their Resort Credit.
TP: What insider selling tip/s could you offer to travel agents, including those who are already familiar with Palace Resorts?
FC: At Palace Resorts, one of our most important selling points is the Resort Credit. While we always make a point to mention, we never deep dive into the specifics of what the resort credit can be used towards, including extras such as spa treatments at our award-winning spas, an upgraded gastronomic experience to one of our decadent restaurants, rounds of golf at our Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, tours and excursions that showcase the destination and so much more.
Another amazing selling point that we offer is the Kids/Teens Stay Free promotion, which again, goes beyond the expectation of travel agents and clients alike. We offer not only Free stays for Kids/Teens, but we are also providing them with all-inclusive food, beverages and endless activities making it the ultimate vacation for them and light on the families pocket.
Palace Resorts also offers an unmatched, top-notch culinary offering. Even though we are constantly talking about it, we feel it is being undersold until the guest is on the property and they can fully appreciate how incredible the culinary experience really is, particularly with our partnership with Certified Angus Beef and Antonio Bachour, the dessert god.
Another aspect that travel agents tend to overlook is the Free Wifi throughout the entire hotel, from the rooms to the lobby, the high-speed internet is found wherever you may be on property. We also offer unlimited complimentary calls to the U.S.
TP: How does Palace Resorts work with travel agents?
FC: Travel agents are a critical component to the success of Palace Resorts. They have helped the company excel to where it is today and that is why as a company, we have made strides to give the travel agents the tools to help sell our property, such as offering them trainings.
For example, we've recently had a multimillion-dollar investment placed towards the outside sales force, we have doubled our sales force in size, which is going to provide better attention for our travel agents, better face to face training and provide better support to help the agent grow their business. It also provides them with added coverage for events which means more onsite trips.
Another offering we provide is our PRO 2.0 program, which provides additional incentives and commissions for partners making it one leading travel agent programs in the industry at the moment. In between sessions filled with all things Palace Resorts news, industry professionals had the opportunity to experience the meaning of “The Palace Life,” with high-end themed cocktail events, trade shows, tastings of the newest culinary offerings, customized site-inspections and much more.
