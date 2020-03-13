Palladium Appoints New Team Members
Palladium Hotel Group recently announced the appointment of Gabriel Rodriguez as the new Director of Sales, Canada and Hugh Goodwin as the Spanish hotel chain’s new Director of Sales – Strategic Accounts. In Rodriguez’s new role, he will be strengthening Palladium Hotel Group’s relationships with Canadian travel agents and Goodwin will be responsible for relationships and overall account management for strategic customers.
Gabriel Rodriguez is a sales and marketing professional with over nineteen years of background in the travel industry. His accomplishments include launching destinations into new markets and creating company concepts.
Rodriguez joins the Palladium team with experience as the Director of Sales in North America for all Dominican Republic and Mexico hotels, where he managed relationships with all accounts. Rodriguez also has previous experience securing partnerships with major tour operators in the Canadian market.
Hugh Goodwin is an established hospitality industry professional, with an impressive career in the tour operation, airlines and hotel industry which ultimately reflects in his skills and in the formidable and comprehensive travel industry sales experience he has. He has advanced his knowledge and experience in the industry with highly regarded and established hospitality brands.
“Gabriel’s extensive background working with a multitude of respected names in the hospitality industry brings invaluable insight to Palladium Hotel Group, and with Hugh’s relationships with travel industry partners and extensive market knowledge, we are excited to expand our reach in the US and Canadian markets,” says Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales & Marketing for Palladium Hotel Group. “With 50 years of experience in the industry, one of Palladium Hotel Group’s values is ‘people’, in which we recognize that people are the key to success in the creation of value,” she added.
This announcement follows Palladium Hotel Group’s recognition at the 2020 Travvy Awards, where the Spanish hotel chain was awarded the Silver Award for “Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Mexico” and the “President’s Award for Sustainable Tourism.”
