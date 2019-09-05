Palladium Hotel Group Becomes New Official Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group September 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For the next three seasons, Palladium Hotel Group will sponsor the shirt for Real Madrid Basketball. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Palladium Hotel Group announced today it will be the new official sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball. The Santiago Bernabéu stadium today hosted the presentation of the agreement with the president of Real Madrid C.F., Florentino Pérez and the CEO of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats.
The agreement, whereby Palladium Hotel Group will sponsor the shirt of Real Madrid Basketball’s first and second team, was confirmed today with the signature of the directors and will be in force for the team’s next three seasons.
Pérez made the following remarks:
"Today is a very important day for our basketball section. We link the Real Madrid name to a prestigious company that will help us to be stronger and face new challenges in a stage that is already historic for our basketball team.
"Thanks to Abel Matutes and all at Palladium Hotel Group for your commitment and for sharing your values with ours. Values that match our permanent search for excellence, in being innovative and in being loyal to our convictions to always aspire to leadership. We began this new sporting success together to continue expanding a legendary record, to continue demonstrating every day that with work, effort and sacrifice there is no impossible word.
"Today Real Madrid basketball is the protagonist of a feat that will be remembered by all who love this sport. This team and these players are already legends of Madrid, led by a winning coach like Pablo Laso. The statistics are unquestionable and spectacular. This team has won 17 titles in the last eight seasons: two European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, five Leagues, five King's Cups and four Spanish Super Cups. This is a winning cycle that is almost unrepeatable, but these players show us every season that their ambition to continue winning has no limits.”
Matutues stressed the relevance of this agreement for the hotel company, saying, "Today is a historic day for Palladium Hotel Group and we are immensely proud of the trust that Real Madrid has shown in us. It's a privilege to be associated with a club such as this one, and to do it with a legendary team like the basketball team.”
Palladium Hotel Group's sponsorship agreement with Real Madrid Basketball shows the great expansion of the group in recent years, as well as the efforts to reposition its brands and their identity.
"In the last decade, our hotel group has evolved enormously thanks to strategic alliances that have allowed us to become one of the most influential Spanish hotel groups in the world today,” Matutes continued. “The collaboration with Real Madrid Basketball, of course, is one of them. Just as the team has managed to win more than 20 titles in the last ten years, our goal is to continue working on the excellence and quality of our hotels to continue growing. Without a doubt, today we begin a long journey that we are sure will make us grow together.”
Under the terms of the sponsorship agreement, Palladium Hotel Group’s logo will appear on the official polo shirt of Real Madrid Basketball´s first team, both for the players and the technical team, as well as on the club’s kit. All these new designs will be available from September 18th in the official stores of Real Madrid, Adidas and other authorized establishments.
At the same time, the collaboration means that Palladium Hotel Group and its different hotel brands will have visibility in Real Madrid Basketball’s advertisements and will be included in audio-visual content for several platforms and channels, in addition to other joint collaborations. This alliance will also be reflected in specific actions with the Real Madrid football team.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS