Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary

WHY IT RATES: Last year was a big year for Palladium Hotel Group, and the company already has plans to open three new hotels early this year. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Palladium Hotel Group celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and has chosen the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) to launch the commemorative efforts of this milestone and to communicate company news. Among the most prominent news is the announcement of a new president and a new CEO.
After 50 years of experience in the tourism sector, Grupo Empresas Matutes reforms its organizational structure to adapt to today’s model of separation between the management of real estate assets and the hotel operator.
Thus, with the firm’s intention of focusing and growing as a hotel operator and developing its own brands, Abel Matutes Prats will be the new President and Jesús Sobrino will be the new CEO of Palladium Hotel Group.
Carmen Matutes Prats will now hold Sobrino’s previous position of Deputy General Manager. Abel Matutes Juan, Founder and President of the company since its inception, will maintain the presidency of the holding company Grupo Empresas Matutes, to which Palladium Hotel Group belongs.
During the presentation of the company's news, the president of Grupo Empresas Matutes, Abel Matutes Juan; the president of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats; and the CEO of the hotel company, Jesús Sobrino, celebrated last year’s success, including a turnover that exceeds 829.8 million dollars and represents a 13-percent growth over the previous year.
Growing in the Mediterranean
This year Palladium Hotel Group will continue to consolidate its expansion strategy with important openings. The first will be Palladium Hotel Menorca, a four-star all-inclusive hotel that will be one of the group's most ambitious projects in the national market, investing 28.6 million dollars for its renovation.
Also, in the Mediterranean, north of the Italian island of Sicily, Palladium Hotel Group will open Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa & Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa with Azora as a strategic partner. The resort is nearly 25 acres consisting of two hotels with 469 rooms, in which more than 34.2 million dollars will be allocated for renovations.
With these new openings planned for the summer, Palladium Hotel Group continues positioning itself as a luxury accommodation brand in the Mediterranean in addition to reinforcing its commitment to the improvement of its products and services with the expansion of two of its most important brands: Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotels.
Towards the end of the year, the group is planning to open the urban brand Only YOU Hotels, so far only present in Madrid, in Malaga and Valencia; as well as expanding its TRS Hotels brand, which will debut in Ibiza in 2021 after succeeding in the Caribbean.
2019: A Key Year
Last year was one of the most important years for Palladium Hotel Group. In 2019, the group prioritized its expansion with new openings and brands, and consolidated its business model based on hotel management and operation with external partners and investment funds.
One of the year’s main milestones was the launch of the Bless Collection Hotels brand and its pioneering concept of hedonistic luxury. The company has managed to position itself as one of the benchmarks of the national luxury hotel sector with Bless Hotel Madrid and Bless Hotel Ibiza. Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol marks the arrival of the Palladium Hotels brand for the first time in Malaga and in the important region of Costa del Sol.
Another highlight for the hotel group in 2019 was the celebration of the new Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel in the new destination of Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, turning the resort into one of the trendiest places in the Mexican Caribbean.
In addition, 2019 was the year in which Palladium Hotel Group strengthened its commitment to sports by becoming the new main sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball for the next three seasons.
Palladium Hotel Group has also announced its partnership with the NBA Brooklyn Nets and the appointment of golfer Carmen Alonso as an ambassador for the Palladium Golf brand. The group also developed the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre outside of Spain at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
