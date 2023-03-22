Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates Opening of its Seasonal Hotels in Europe
Palladium Hotel Group celebrates the opening of its seasonal hotels in destinations like Ibiza, Menorca, Marbella and Sicily this spring, with new features that all travelers can enjoy this season.
The hotel group expects occupancy to be around 80 percent this Easter Week, with an increase in RevPAR, a key hotel performance indicator, of 15 percent over 2022.
The Hard Rock Hotel Marbella was the first to open on March 3, following by Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Palladium Hotel Cala Llonga, Palladium Hotel Palmyra and Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa on March 31.
This April, the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel will open on April 21, followed by the Palladium Hotel Menorca, TRS Ibiza Hotel, BLESS Hotel Ibiza and Agroturismo Sa Talaia on April 28. The Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa will reopen following a renovation on June 1.
New developments include Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel’s refurbishment of common areas and the tenth anniversary of its Ushuaïa Tower. BLESS Hotel Ibiza will open again this spring with the newly Michelin-awarded restaurant, Etxeko Ibiza by Martín Berasategui.
The Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza is unveiling a robotic waiter and hostess and 3rdHalf, the hotel’s sports bar, as well as a new children’s area and expanded Body Rock gym. The Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will offer new luxury room categories, including the Rock Suite and the Rock Star Suite.
