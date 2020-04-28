Palladium Hotel Group Launches Free Online TV Channel
Patrick Clarke April 28, 2020
Palladium Hotel Group is launching Palladium TV, a new online channel featuring free programming aimed to inspire travelers stuck at home in the months to come amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Originally intended for the Spanish hotel chain's 48 properties, Palladium TV can be viewed from any device via the group's YouTube channel and the Palladium TV website.
Over the next three months, viewers will have access to a wide range of audio-visual content showcasing travel as well as culture, food and much more appealing to all ages. Viewers can choose from live scheduled programming as well as on-demand content.
Notable programming will include "Palladium Globe Trotters," showcasing the beaches, landscapes and other areas of destinations where the company operates, and "Documentary Series," highlighting the culture and history of those places. "Our Cast" will tell the personal and professional stories of Palladium employees.
Meanwhile, "Palladium Kids" and "Palladium Teens" will feature content for younger views. The channel will also feature a discussion section where guests can share their experiences at Palladium properties.
Beginning in August, Palladium TV will be available at all of the group's properties around the world, including every hotel room and via a link on Palladium's Wi-Fi portal.
"Thousands of people around the world have been forced to spend extended time at home and we have had to adapt and change our routines. On behalf of Palladium Hotel Group, what we want to achieve with Palladium TV is the provision of quality content that enables viewers to be inspired about their next holiday, experience unique wellbeing and leisure opportunities and learn a little bit more about the destinations where we have properties, including some of the unique experiences we offer within our portfolio and stories from different people, places and cultures," Palladium's Corporate Marketing Director Inaky Bau said in a statement.
"Palladium TV was born as a result of analyzing and learning about the behaviors and preferences of our followers and clients in order to offer them relevant audio-visual content that helps them plan their future travels; improve their knowledge about destinations and local cultures, as well as having intimate insight into the lives of some of the employees that work around the world at our hotels."
