Palladium Hotel Group To Open First Property in Valencia, Spain

Only YOU Valencia
Rendering of the bar at the Only YOU Valencia hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

Palladium Hotel Group is opening its first property, the Only YOU Hotel Valencia, in the city of Valencia, Spain on September 1, 2021.

The Only YOU brand’s first five-star hotel in Valencia features 191 rooms, including suites that offer living rooms, full kitchen and terraces for longer stays. Located within Valencia’s historic district nearby the popular Plaza del Ayuntamiento, the hotel makes a great home base for city explorers.

The hotel offers several dining options, like El Mirador, an arrocería specializing in Valencian cuisine, with options like paella and other rice dishes. Salvaje, an Asian fusion restaurant, as well as Trotamundos, a cocktail bar, are also located within the hotel, in addition to a few retail shops.

The Only YOU Valencia was designed by Lázaro Rosa-Violán and offers guests a modern, luxurious and eclectic stay, drawing inspiration for the hotel from vintage styles while adding in plenty of plants and modern touches to make it truly unique.

The city of Valencia itself offers a lot of sights for travelers to explore. It features incredible history and gastronomy, over 75 miles of beaches, almost 100 miles of biking and hiking trails, the Palace of the Marquis de Dos Aguas, the ultra-modern City of Arts and Sciences and more.

Only YOU Valencia hotel.
Room with terrace in the Only YOU Valencia hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

Guests can book stays at the hotel now, for $235 per night for a Deluxe Double Room, with breakfast included.

For more information or to book your stay, please click here or contact your local travel advisor. Sign up here to receive the latest hotel openings and other travel news in your inbox every morning.

