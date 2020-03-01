Paradisus La Esmeralda Presents Newly Refurbished Family Suites
Hotel & Resort Paradisus Playa del Carmen Codie Liermann March 01, 2020
Families in search of a one of a kind stay on the shores of Playa del Carmen will find it with a visit to Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda.
This property has it all. It not only has a beachfront location providing stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, but it’s also surrounded by a lush, tropical forest.
During a stay at this resort, guests have access to a water park with three pools, five slides, giant water buckets and endless amounts of fun for children of all ages. Activities and entertainment are available both day and night.
Families looking for a superior stay can choose to book one of the newly refurbished suites in the Family Concierge section. Whether it’s a junior suite or a one-bedroom master suite, or any option in between, families are treated to a spacious comfortable room with whirlpool tubs, flat-screen TVs and lovely views, among other amenities.
Family Concierge service provides that added touch that families might be looking for to top off the vacation. Guests in this section receive personalized service and several added perks to enjoy throughout their stay.
To start, the Family Concierge service allows for private check-in and check-out in the VIP hall, along with access to daily continental breakfast and snacks until 11:00 p.m.
Families are given a complimentary cell phone to use during the stay that connects them straight to the concierges for various needs that may come up throughout the vacation. They also have access to a private swimming pool and beach area.
In the suite, children can feel spoiled with their very own bathrobes and slippers and a special turndown service equipped with milk and cookies. Keeping the kids in mind, Paradisus also provides children in the group with a welcome beach kit for their stay and the option to use a PS2, Xbox 360 or Wii.
Guests staying in the Family Concierge section also have access to the Olio restaurant.
There are activities for all ages at this resort, including various sports, nearby excursions, workshops and a game room filled with both board games and video games. There is also a Kids Zone area just for children from 12 months old and up which stays open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Travelers looking for an adults-only stay can choose Royal Service at the nearby Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more about Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda.
