Paradisus Los Cabos Becomes Blue Flag Certified

Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022

Aerial view of the Paradisus Los Cabos resort. (photo via Melia Hotels International)

Paradisus Los Cabos, part of Meliá Hotels International and Leading Hotels of the World, has been awarded the Blue Flag certification for July 2022 through June 2023 season.

Blue Flag is an international certification and non-profit program under the Foundation for Environmental Education in Copenhagen. Candidates for the certification must meet and maintain strict environmental criteria during the season, including in areas of security and services, water quality and environmental education.

Leatherback sea turtle hatchlings race to the sea at the beach by the Paradisus Los Cabos resort. (photo via Melia Hotels International)

During the duration of its season as a Blue Flag resort, Paradisus Los Cabos will educate guests on the resort’s commitment to preserving local sand dunes and wildlife with its “Welcome to Life” program, as well as ensure pollution-free water and a zero-waste beach. It will also be featured on the Blue Flag program’s interactive map of Blue Flag-designated areas, beaches and resorts.

"It is a great honor for us to have received this recognition,” said Mr. Edward Di Luca, Regional Director of the Mexican Pacific. “This certification is undoubtedly the result of the commitment to ensure that our hotels meet all standards of well-being towards our guests, towards the environment, and towards our entire community."

The resort has worked several sustainability initiatives before this certification, including reducing water consumption and waste, mitigating carbon footprint and more.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
