PGA National Resort & Spa Announces ‘Fall Escape and Save’
Hotel & Resort October 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This AAA Four Diamond resort (current home of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic) completed a multimillion-dollar refurbishment last year and now, for a few days only, is offering great discounts on its luxe accommodations and premier golf facilities. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
PGA National Resort & Spa—South Florida’s world-class golf, vacation and spa destination—announces an exceptional, limited-time sale with 30 percent off rooms and suites, or ten percent off select golf and spa packages from October 2 - 8, 2019.
To receive this appealing discount for stays from October 2 through January 23, 2020, the booking window is open from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 (Eastern Daylight Time) to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 (Eastern Daylight Time).
PGA National is home to 90 holes of championship golf on five distinctly diverse courses, including its famed Champion Course—former Ryder Cup host and current venue of the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic. The Champion, also the home of the legendary “Bear Trap”, recently underwent a renovation by Jack Nicklaus and his design team. One of the great courses in the U.S. is now even better.
The legendary resort also has the distinction of featuring both the Leadbetter Golf Academy and Dave Pelz Scoring Game School. Guests can additionally enjoy PGA National’s latest spa renovation, HD Golf Simulator, state-of-the-art Sports & Racquet Clu, poolside cabanas, and all the amenities of Palm Beach County’s leading golf and spa resort.
All guestrooms now feature 55-inch Samsung televisions. Plus, enjoy the “Best Sleep in The Palm Beaches” on all new Simmons Beautyrest Black NAPA Recharge mattresses in all rooms and suites complete with a luxury bedding package.
Autumn is the perfect time to escape to the legendary South Florida destination to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends and savor Ironwood Steak & Seafood’s lavish holiday buffet. Additionally, the discount is available during PGA National’s annual “12 Days of PGA” holiday programming which offers day-long activities for kids and adults including cookie decorating, arts and crafts, petting zoo, golf clinics, beauty demos and more.
This offer is based on availability for new bookings only and not valid on existing reservations, group reservations, or with any other offer. A one-night, non-refundable deposit applies at the time of booking. For stays December 24 - 31, 2019, a two-night, non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking. Tax and resort fees not included. Blackout dates may apply.
For more information, visit www.pgaresort.com/fallsale.
SOURCE: PGA National Resort & Spa press release.
For more information on Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS