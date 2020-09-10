Planet Hollywood Cancun Opening in December
Travelers looking to escape the new normal in the United States will soon be able to experience Mexico in the lap of luxury with the opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun on December 15.
Built along the shores of Costa Mujeres, Planet Hollywood Cancun will welcome solo travelers, couples and families with exciting activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, the JUMP trampoline park or the first-of-its-kind Planet Play Adventure Park arcade.
In addition, children visiting the resort will soon be able to enjoy swash-buckling fun at Shipwreck Cove and splash around life-sized dinosaurs at Jurassic Splash Park.
Planet Hollywood Cancun will also feature sparkling pools, a lazy river, a Lagoon Bar, a mini-golf course and a Labyrinth maze. There is also an on-site movie theater to help guests unwind at the end of the day.
To celebrate the opening of the Mexican resort, Planet Hollywood Cancun is offering a Grand Debut Offer. When travelers book an Entourage Suite starting at $165 per person per night, they will receive $500 in resort credits and up to two kids stay free.
The Entourage Suites are outfitted with a king-size bed, a double sofa-bed, a private terrace or balcony and a full bathroom that includes a separate toilet, two washbowls and a double-headed rain shower.
