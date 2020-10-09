Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Now Open
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 09, 2020
Caesars Entertainment revealed it has resumed gaming operations daily and hospitality operations for weekend stays at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The announcement comes in accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board and follows the successful reopening of other Las Vegas properties, including Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and Bally’s.
Caesars Regional President Gary Selesner and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec welcomed guests back at a ceremony on Thursday, while also taking time to thank employees for the hard work necessary to reopen the property.
“We are overjoyed to welcome our loyal guests and dedicated team members back to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the centerpiece of the famous Las Vegas Strip,” Gregorec said. “Our guests can once again enjoy the unique experiences Planet Hollywood offers, as we continue to emphasize our enhanced health and safety protocols.”
Planet Hollywood has reopened hotel accommodations for overnight stays between Thursday and Sunday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week. Many of the popular food and beverage establishments are also welcoming guests again.
The newly branded William Hill Race & Sports Book has reopened with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu. The Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara is also open.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS