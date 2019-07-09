Plans Approved for 3,000 Room Hotel in Cancun

Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Tue July 09 2019

Government officials in Mexico have approved the preliminary construction plans for a $526 million, 3,000-room hotel in Cancun.

According to Mexico News Daily, the Secretariat of the Environment approved the plans for the Quintana Roo facility last week, dubbed The Gran Island Hotel, which will be built in two stages over three years.

The first stage of the Cancun project will feature the construction of 2,000 hotel rooms, guest amenities, swimming pools and a parking lot. The second phase will include an additional 1,000 rooms, attractions and entertainment options.

In total, the new hotel construction will employ as many as 4,650 workers.

The environmental impact statement conducted about the project revealed the construction would comply with all municipal regulations. The hotel will also be subjected to the local ecological management policy.

While the new Gran Island Hotel will be built near the Nichupte Lagoon Natural Protected Area, officials said the construction would not impact flora and fauna in the area. The readily available water supply, sewage system, electricity and telecommunications also help with the minimal impact on the region.

