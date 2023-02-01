Playa Announces Management of Mexico's Seadust Cancun Family Resort
Playa Hotels & Resorts has announced it will take over the management role of the all-inclusive Seadust Cancun Family Resort in Cancun, Mexico.
Moving forward, the award-winning resort owner, operator and developer will lead all operations, sales and marketing of the property, which joins the company’s portfolio of 23 properties across Mexico and the Caribbean. What's more, Seadust Cancun marks the ninth Playa property in the Mexican Caribbean.
The 502-room Seadust Cancun Family Resort sits on the white sand beaches of the southern Cancun Hotel Zone and offers as many as 19 restaurants, lounges and bars in addition to a fitness center and a full-service holistic spa.
Guestrooms feature views of either the Atlantic Ocean or the Nichupté Lagoon. Other highlights include access to the Treasure Island Water Park offering slides, a pirate ship, water games and more for kids as well as access to the exclusive Club Caribe swimming pool for adults. In addition to the gorgeous beach, Seadust Cancun also boasts an infinity pool, a dedicated kid's pool and a baby pool.
"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio in Mexico with the opening of Seadust Cancun, which aligns with Playa's plan to continue growth in the best all-inclusive locations. Cancun continues to be a strategic area for all-inclusive development and we are excited to take on this property as a show of our commitment and trust in this destination," Playa Hotels & Resorts Chief Investment Officer Fernando Mulet said in a statement.
"As out first project with the Seadust group, we are grateful for the trust from our new partners and look forward to working together to achieve great things for the hotel and the destination as a whole."
"This resort has tremendous potential for its unique settings and offerings, and its attraction for adults and families alike," added Playa’s Development Vice President Nicolas Valle. "We are confident that we will be able to take this property to the next level by leveraging 10-plus years of experience and relying on Playa's proprietary distribution platform."
