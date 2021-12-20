Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Organizational Changes
Playa Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz December 20, 2021
Following today’s prior announcement that Playa Hotels & Resorts’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming would be stepping down in early January, the company has announced other key changes to its organization.
Fernando Mulet has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, overseeing The Playa Collection, Playa’s third-party resort management operations as well as capital investment and project management.
“Fernando has long been an asset to Playa and my executive team,” said Bruce Wardinski, chairman and chief executive officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts, “and this next step reflects his tremendous success growing our footprint across Mexico and the Caribbean.”
Other changes following Kevin Froemming’s announcement earlier today are the promotions of three others. Dean Sullivan will now be senior vice president of sales and marketing. Danny Rose is promoted to senior vice president of ecommerce, marketing and advertising. Eeva Lindroos has been promoted to senior vice president of revenue management and distribution.
