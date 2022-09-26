Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Reopening Dates for Properties Impacted by Hurricane Fiona
As destinations throughout the Caribbean continue to assess the impact of Hurricane Fiona, Playa Hotels & Resorts has issued an update, announcing the extended temporary closures of five properties in the Dominican Republic.
According to Playa, Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort will open for arrivals on November 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, Hilton La Romana, an Adults Only Resort will follow suit just ahead of Thanksgiving on November 20, 2022.
The adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana will open for arrivals in Punta Cana on November 15, 2022, followed by the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana on December 6, 2022.
Finally, the adults-only all-inclusive Sanctuary Cap Cana will open for arrivals on December 20, 2022.
Last Wednesday, Playa confirmed the decision to extend the temporary closure of Sanctuary Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana through Friday, September 30, 2022, while announcing that Hilton La Romana would be closed through September 30, 2022.
