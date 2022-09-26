Last updated: 03:40 PM ET, Mon September 26 2022

Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Reopening Dates for Properties Impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke September 26, 2022

Sanctuary Cap Cana
Sanctuary Cap Cana King and Queen Villa with Private Pool. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

As destinations throughout the Caribbean continue to assess the impact of Hurricane Fiona, Playa Hotels & Resorts has issued an update, announcing the extended temporary closures of five properties in the Dominican Republic.

According to Playa, Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort will open for arrivals on November 1, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Hurricane Season
High winds from a hurricane in Caribbean.

Latest Updates on Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Travel

A sign directs hurricane evacuees to safety

Ian Could Impact Florida Travel, Airports and Airlines This Week

Drews Bay, Bermuda

Bermuda Already Back up and Running After Hurricane Fiona

Hyatt Ziva Zilara Cap Cana

Caribbean Destinations Assess Hurricane Fiona Impact

Meanwhile, Hilton La Romana, an Adults Only Resort will follow suit just ahead of Thanksgiving on November 20, 2022.

The adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana will open for arrivals in Punta Cana on November 15, 2022, followed by the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana on December 6, 2022.

Finally, the adults-only all-inclusive Sanctuary Cap Cana will open for arrivals on December 20, 2022.

Last Wednesday, Playa confirmed the decision to extend the temporary closure of Sanctuary Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana through Friday, September 30, 2022, while announcing that Hilton La Romana would be closed through September 30, 2022.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Get to Know the New Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Why Panama is a Great Destination for Value-Priced Luxury Travel

Experiencing Club Med’s Newest European Resort, Magna Marbella

Win a Stay at Atelier Playa Mujeres

Turks and Caicos Resorts Open and Operational Following Hurricane Fiona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS