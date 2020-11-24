Playa Hotels & Resorts Reveals Lowest Prices of the Year
Janeen Christoff November 24, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts is offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals at its resorts.
Travelers can save as much as 68 percent at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva properties, Hilton All-Inclusive properties and Panama Jack Resorts.
At Jewel Grande, guests can save up to 55 percent and up to 59 percent off of stays at Jewel Paradise Cove.
Travelers can take advantage of low rates at newly reopened properties, including the popular Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic, which closed in March during the pandemic and recently reopened both its family-friendly and adults-only resorts.
Guests will also know that their stay is safe and secure with Playa Safe Stay promise that includes health screenings for employees, physical distancing guidelines, reconfigured common spaces, the highest cleaning standards and more.
Travelers need to book November 25, 2020, through December 2, 2020, for travel November 25, 2020, through December 20, 2021.
Travel advisors can visit AgentCashPlus.com for full details.
