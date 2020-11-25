Playa Hotels & Resorts Thanks Its Travel Partners
November 25, 2020
We trust this message finds you happy and healthy! As we begin to prepare for Thanksgiving, we wanted to let you know that we're thankful for you! In a year like no other, your hard work and dedication has made all the difference.
Your clients need a vacation now more than ever before! We wanted to let you know that we have some huge rate drops in place for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to take advantage!
We hope you have an enjoyable Thanksgiving. May it be a beautiful reminder of the wonderful things in life. Please stay safe.
Always "With Service from the Heart."
