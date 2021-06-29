Plaza Hotel & Casino to Stage Three Nights of Fireworks
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 29, 2021
The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the Independence Day holiday with fireworks staged from its roofs and towers on July 2, 3 and 4, along with one-of-a-kind amenities and comedy shows.
Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy the rooftop pool’s “retro Palm Springs-meets classic downtown Las Vegas ambiance” with a private cabana rental and Cabana 101, featuring bottle service and mixers for $101, the company shared.
In commemoration of the margarita, which also is celebrating its 50th this year, the hotel’s casino bars will be serving up Golden Margaritas with Sauza Gold tequila for $5; frozen margaritas will be served in a pool souvenir cup for $29 with refills offered at a discount along with a $10 souvenir disco ball frozen margarita.
Over the long holiday weekend, travelers can take advantage of a package featuring a $50 food-and-beverage credit, as much as $50 free slot play, a $75 bingo match play, a complimentary anniversary souvenir and access for two to a private rooftop pool at night.
On July 2 and July 3, comedians Robert Kelly and Kurt Metzger will perform at The Comedy Works at the Plaza at 8 p.m.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino opened its doors in 1971 and was constructed on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot.
