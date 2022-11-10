Last updated: 11:14 PM ET, Thu November 10 2022

Pre-Black Friday Sale at Hard Rock Punta Cana

Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Janeen Christoff November 10, 2022

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Overhead view of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana)

Black Friday travel deals are coming early to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

Travelers can vacation like rockstars with up to 55 percent off plus free roundtrip airport transportation. It doesn't stop there. Guests will enjoy top-class amenities, sophisticated dining, incredible views, live entertainment, and Hard Rock's signature vibe.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offers all-inclusive fun with five-star accommodations, nine restaurants, round-the-clock room service, watersports activities including volleyball and water aerobics, a kids club for the youngest rockstars, theme parties, shows, contests, concerts and live performances. There is also the Legendary Rock Spa, Rock Om yoga, Body Rock fitness center and the Posh beauty salon.

Rockaway Bay Water Park
Rockaway Bay Water Park at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (photo courtesy All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels)

Families will love the Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club and the Rockaway Bay Water Park. Guests can also explore Hard Rock Golf and the Music Lab.

In addition to experiencing the hotel, guests can take advantage of gaming in the casino as well as the new Awaken Your Senses exclusive dining experience.

The details of the Pre-Black Friday offer include up to 55 percent off and free airport transport, guests can receive early check-in and late checkout and 10 percent off select guided tours.

Those taking advantage of the deal need to book by November 15 for travel through June 15, 2023, in specified room categories, including Caribbean Suite Classic, Caribbean Suite & Sofa, Islander Junior Suite & Sofa, PURE Wellness Caribbean Suite, Caribbean Sand Suite & Sofa, Caribbean Diamond & Sofa and Rock Royalty Caribbean Sand Suite & Sofa.

Travelers can choose rates that are non-refundable or that include free cancellation up to five days before the trip, and a deposit is required.

Janeen Christoff
