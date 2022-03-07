Preferred Hotels & Resorts Celebrates International Women’s Day
To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is sharing perspectives of four of its female executives on the event’s 2022 theme, #BreaktheBias.
The company noted that a mere 26 percent of senior leadership positions are currently occupied by women, despite making up 50 percent of the workforce.”
By comparison, 47 percent of Preferred’s senior leadership team – including such positions as CEO, president and chief revenue officer – are filled by women “with 50 percent of its wider leadership team also being women,” the company said.
“To create impactful momentum on a global scale, it is critical for fellow female executives to share success stories for how they have navigated bias within the industry as a way to champion other women in pursuing their career ambitions without potential prejudice as a hinderance,” Preferred Hotels & Resorts CEO Lindsey Uberroth said.
The four women include Michelle Woodley, president; Seema Roy, area managing director, South Asia, Middle East & Africa; Boyana Simeonova, vice president, customer relations; and Roberta Possenti, vice president-Europe.
When asked how to level the playing field for women in hospitality and move beyond bias to tackling it, Woodley said, “Recognizing and acknowledging bias is the first step. Actively tackling it takes time and intention.
“Training and education is important and should take place through multiple platforms such as online learning, in-person discussions, and sharing experiences.”
Added Possenti, “It starts with ourselves. It takes a concerted effort to think differently and challenge the stereotypes that have been set in male-dominated environments.
“It’s about providing space, opportunities, and security for women, enabling them to express themselves freely without the fear of prejudice and judgement.”
Roy said that the bias topic should be made “part of daily conversation versus only bringing it up while discussing Diversity & Inclusion. It needs to be at the core of company culture for it to be embraced fully.”
In terms of advice for women experiencing unconscious bias in the workplace, Woodley said, “Don’t be afraid to confront the issue head on. You owe it to yourself to bring it to the attention of the individual that is displaying the bias.
“The person in question may not even be aware of it or understand why a certain comment or action is demonstrating a bias. The most important part of this is explaining the why.”
Simeonova noted that she was raised by a “strong female role model,” her single mother who worked as a doctor in Bulgaria, which at the time was a communist country. “She instilled in me the confidence as a woman to tackle any challenges that I’ve faced during my career,” she said.
“My advice is to be confident and demonstrate to your colleagues your invaluable skills. They will recognize and respect you for it.”
Added Roy, “As women, we play a crucial role in bringing about positive change to help level the playing field. This can be done by taking charge, making our voice heard, by encouraging and supporting other women, and by embracing diversity. We need to recognize our own self-worth and play to our strengths.”
On the subject of what advice to provide women regarding the gender pay gap, Woodley urged them to be proactive. “No one is going to do this for you. Do your homework and understand the competitive landscape.”
“If you are a manager and have influence over pay scale of others, be sure you are being fair and equitable.”
“Skills, performance, and contribution should be awarded at market value,” Simeonova said. “My advice for anyone unhappy with their pay is to know your worth and be prepared to ask for it.”
“Challenge the system and communicate with your peers,” Possenti said. “Leverage your connections and seek support and guidance to further your well-deserved success.”
For advice for women beginning their careers in the hospitality industry, Woodley said her recommendations would apply to everyone, not only women.
“Make every day count – reflect on your successes and failures often, ask for feedback, and contribute new ideas to every meeting,” she said.
“Always remember when you are entering the hospitality industry, whether you are going down the path of operations, finance, marketing, or management, that hospitality is the act of hosting guests in an open, friendly, and warm manner. If you are not willing to be the ultimate host in all that you do, think again.”
