Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Portfolio of Properties
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 16, 2021
Preferred Hotels & Resorts added 11 new luxury properties in the U.S., Mexico, Europe and India from Feb. 1 through May 31, 2021.
The 114-room ModernHaus SoHo debuted in May 2021 and features sweeping views of lower Manhattan and Veranda, a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef George Mendes with a retractable roof for outdoor dining.
Debuting in July 2020, The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos in Mexico is equipped with 93 spacious residential-style suites with one, two and three-bedrooms, a spa, infinity pools, several bars and restaurants and the RoMarley Beach House, a beach club created by musician Bob Marley's son, Rohan Marley.
Haycock Manor in Wansford, England, is scheduled to begin welcoming guests on June 22, 2021, following renovations to its 16th century-listed building. The boutique hotel’s 49 rooms are appointed with exposed beams, Elizabethan fireplaces and four-poster beds.
Set in Andalucia, Spain, La Esperanza Granada opened its doors in May 2021. Set amid 12 acres of gardens, orchards and courtyards, it features eight suites, a pool, infinity jacuzzi, yoga pavilion and a heliport.
Ultima Gstaad in Gstaad, Switzerland, boasts 11 suites with balconies or terraces proffering up mountain views. Six adjacent apartments are equipped with two to four bedrooms and full kitchens. The property also features a restaurant and bar, Jacuzzi, pool, gym, cinema room and juice bar.
Other new member properties include the Pendry Chicago, with 364 suites and rooms; Ultima Corfu, which accommodates 12 guests in six suites; the 31-room Hotel Villa Barbarich Venice Mestre in Venice; the 83-room Artiem Madrid in Madrid; the 144-room Parkhotel Quellenhof Aachen in Aachen, Germany; and the 149-room Park Kolkata in Kolkata, India.
