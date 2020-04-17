Primland Resort Auctions Unique Experiences to Benefit Employees
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton April 17, 2020
Primland, a boutique resort located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, has come up with a unique way to help employees who were furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Primland Cares, an online auction hosted on the RallyUp platform, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the employee relief fund.
Items up for auction include unique golf, hunting and fishing experiences at Primland, which encompasses 12,000 acres in Meadows of Dan, Va.
The Two Things Every Cruise Line Needs to Offer Post-CoronavirusCruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Flag Lights Up the Matterhorn as a Message of HopeFeatures & Advice
Boeing to Restart Aircraft Production Near Seattle Next WeekAirlines & Airports
Airline Investor Says Airlines May Need More AidAirlines & Airports
How to Stay Healthy on the RoadFeatures & Advice
Among the options are exclusive golf sessions with PGA Tour Champions member Jay Haas, private wine tastings, 12 rounds of golf on the top-rated Highland Course, a mountain fly-fishing experience, girlfriends’ spa getaway for four, a two-night luxury treehouse romance package, a five-night mountain home retreat, spots on pheasant and turkey shoots, and a private star show in Primland’s world-class observatory.
Bidding is now open and concludes at 5 p.m. EST on April 22, 2020.
In addition to the Primland Cares benefit auction, Primland is providing school lunches for the local community every Monday. “Most of our team comes from the local communities; we’ve always been committed to uplifting our area and its people,” Primland Vice President Steve Helms said.
Primland also donated pheasants to its staff and the local community, including boxes with vegetables and items to cook with them. While providing support, Primland is following all recommended guidelines and procedures from the CDC and Gov. Ralph Northam.
“People need to know they are not forgotten; it’s important that we do as much as we can while doing it safely,” said Helms, who was born and raised in Meadows of Dan.
For more information on Virginia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS