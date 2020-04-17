Last updated: 01:16 PM ET, Fri April 17 2020

Primland Resort Auctions Unique Experiences to Benefit Employees

Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton April 17, 2020

Primland in Meadows of Dan, Va.
PHOTO: An aerial view of Primland in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. (courtesy of Primland)

Primland, a boutique resort located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, has come up with a unique way to help employees who were furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Primland Cares, an online auction hosted on the RallyUp platform, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the employee relief fund.

Items up for auction include unique golf, hunting and fishing experiences at Primland, which encompasses 12,000 acres in Meadows of Dan, Va.

Among the options are exclusive golf sessions with PGA Tour Champions member Jay Haas, private wine tastings, 12 rounds of golf on the top-rated Highland Course, a mountain fly-fishing experience, girlfriends’ spa getaway for four, a two-night luxury treehouse romance package, a five-night mountain home retreat, spots on pheasant and turkey shoots, and a private star show in Primland’s world-class observatory.

Bidding is now open and concludes at 5 p.m. EST on April 22, 2020.

In addition to the Primland Cares benefit auction, Primland is providing school lunches for the local community every Monday. “Most of our team comes from the local communities; we’ve always been committed to uplifting our area and its people,” Primland Vice President Steve Helms said.

Primland also donated pheasants to its staff and the local community, including boxes with vegetables and items to cook with them. While providing support, Primland is following all recommended guidelines and procedures from the CDC and Gov. Ralph Northam.

“People need to know they are not forgotten; it’s important that we do as much as we can while doing it safely,” said Helms, who was born and raised in Meadows of Dan.

