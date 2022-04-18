Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties
April 18, 2022
Whether it’s a group of friends reconnecting in paradise or a family in search of some rest and relaxation, several types of travelers are looking to either sneak in a last-minute spring vacation or set something up for the summer break ahead.
Situated on one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic, Playa Bávaro, the Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess beckon visitors to immerse themselves in the properties’ recent renovations.
With the remodeling complete, these resorts boast new and exciting features for guests to enjoy, and as Manuel Serrano, Director Comercial Caribe – Caribbean Commercial Director, Princess Hotels & Resorts, explains, they’ll enjoy all the new perks at the same affordable cost.
“The renovations have brought an incredible upgrade in services and common areas (from 4* to 5*) while keeping the same relative quality-price,” Serrano said.
Located just 25 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, these properties are ideal for a short weekend getaway or a longer extended stay.
There are 665 rooms available at the two hotels, including 124 Family Rooms at the Tropical Deluxe Princess allowing two adults and up to three children to stay in two separate spaces, each with its own bathroom. One exciting aspect to point out that is especially exciting for the kids is the bunk bed feature.
Travel advisors can keep all types of clients in mind when selling these resorts. Serrano explains the properties are tailored to families but are also ideal for couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary. Of note is the new Honeymoon Suite designed especially for couples.
Other exciting features of these renovated properties include a new Water Club for kids and teenagers, free Wi-Fi in the rooms and common areas, several swimming pools, tennis courts, nine combined restaurants and nine bars, including a 24-hour sports bar. It’s near impossible for anyone to be bored during a stay at these resorts, and many guests choose to come back over and over again.
“The best feeling we could have is when the client repeats his holidays with us, and fortunately we get a big percentage of loyal, repeat customers,” Serrano shared.
Contact a travel advisor to start planning your future visit or click here to learn more about Caribe Deluxe Princess and here for Tropical Deluxe Princess.
