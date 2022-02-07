Last updated: 04:31 PM ET, Mon February 07 2022

Quintana Roo Hotel Association Names New Leader

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 07, 2022

Beach in Cancun
Beach in Cancun. (photo by Codie Liermann)

The Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres welcomed Jesus Almaguer Salazar as the organization’s new leader during a ceremony last week.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Almaguer Salazar was named President and Board of Directors for the Hotel Association during a swearing-in ceremony that featured several high-ranking tourism officials in the Mexican government.

Almaguer Salazar replaced Roberto Cintron and will lead the organization until 2025 as it works with the federal government to solve the problems facing the popular tourism destinations in Quintana Roo.

“For the first time, with a federal Secretary of Tourism, transversality was achieved,” Almaguer Salazar said. “We received support in management of security issues, in valuing vacation rental platforms with federal taxes, the use of electronic means to avoid painful queues and the National Migration Institute was able to commit to maintaining more elements at the Cancun Airport.”

On hand for the ceremony was Mexico Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques, who revealed during a speech that tourism’s contribution to the country’s GDP would likely reach 8.3 percent, just three tenths less than in 2019.

Torruco Marques also spoke about diversifying the country’s tourism industry, which currently boasts 92.5 percent of international tourists visiting only six primary locations.

“We want the 235 places for tourism, where 90 percent of the activity in our sector takes place, to be a focus of attraction for our visitors, both domestic and foreign,” Torruco Marques said. “As well as directing the efforts for the diversification of markets so as not to depend on 67 percent of our two neighboring countries to the north.”

