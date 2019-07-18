Radisson Hotel Group Launches New Multi-Brand Platform
Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, is proud to launch its new multi-brand and mobile-first global website, RadissonHotels.com, which also serves as the unique platform for Radisson Rewards members. Complementing the revamped site will be the Radisson Hotels App, available by the end of July 2019. This online landmark brings the group a step closer to becoming one of the industry’s digital leaders.
The enhanced RadissonHotels.com allows guests and loyalty members to explore the group’s entire portfolio of more than 1,100 hotels worldwide – and to easily book a stay in just a few clicks.
For both new and existing Radisson Rewards members, RadissonHotels.com and the Radisson Hotels App will deliver a personalized digital experience. Thanks to its intuitive user interface, the website and the App will be the main hubs for earning, viewing and redeeming points – as well as seeing all the benefits of Radisson Rewards in one place.
Eric De Neef, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Commercial Officer for Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The launch of RadissonHotels.com is a key milestone on our journey towards the top. Having one single touchpoint for all our brands will strongly enhance the user experience and drive SEO value. RadissonHotels.com is a core commercial initiative of our five-year operating plan, which is transforming our business and aiming to make Radisson Hotel Group the company of choice for guests, owners and talent.”
The enhanced site integrates the previous single-brand websites, allowing for one comprehensive and user-friendly platform. It showcases every property from across Radisson Hotel Group’s seven distinctive brands – Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson – as well as the art’otel brand managed by our strategic partner PPHE Hotel Group.
The full website will initially be available in English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Swedish. Additional language support will be brought online progressively – allowing as many guests and members as possible to access RadissonHotels.com in their native language.
Introducing Radisson Hotels, a new multi-brand approach for guests and loyalty members:
The RadissonHotels.com website is the focal point of the group’s new multi-brand approach to hospitality, arriving under the name of Radisson Hotels. This is an invitation to go everywhere, knowing that location is a key factor in any guest’s travel plans. Radisson Hotels represents the group’s desire to deliver seamless hospitality, allowing travelers to see – at a glance – all its trusted brands in any given destination.
Radisson Hotels is more than a portfolio of hotel brands; it’s an opportunity for guests to enjoy easy, comfortable and reliable travel, wherever in the world they visit. For example, the new site allows visitors to go beyond simply booking their hotel room. It gives them the chance to explore the local surroundings – seeing which attractions, restaurants or even shops are nearby and find out more information about each of them. In this way, the RadissonHotels.com website will be a key element in helping guests to experience the locale during their stay.
The new booking experience encourages visitors to easily join the Radisson Rewards loyalty program and benefit from Member Only Rates, giving them the opportunity to save up to 10% on their upcoming stays. By booking with a special rate, members are guaranteed to get the best online rate.
Introducing the Radisson Hotels App:
Alongside RadissonHotels.com, the group is launching its new Radisson Hotels App, available by the end of July 2019. Designed and developed as a practical tool for effortless booking, it puts guests and members front and center. Thanks to its seamless interface and intuitive user experience, guests can explore the Radisson Hotels portfolio in just a few taps.
The Radisson Hotels App makes it simple for mobile users to search, choose and book their ideal hotel in just a few taps. In case of questions, the click-to-call functionality allows users to easily get in touch with the central reservation teams. The app also features a credit card scanner, providing the most convenient and secure way to complete a booking.
The Radisson Hotels App has been designed to become the best mobile travel companion for Radisson Rewards members, allowing them to manage their upcoming stays, book at the best rates and – now for the first time – redeem their points quickly and easily. The new app puts everything Radisson Rewards members need at their fingertips.
The Radisson Hotels App creates a whole new experience for browsing through multiple offers and deals, allowing guests and members to find the perfect stay with practical filters. A useful push notification service has also been included so App users become the first to know about new special offers.
The native Radisson Hotels App has been developed for Android and iOS devices, and will be available globally on Google Play and App Store.
The launch of RadissonHotels.com and the Radisson Hotels App serves as an important milestone in a new digital era for Radisson Hotel Group, and a key element of its global five-year operating plan.
For more information, visit www.radissonhotels.com
SOURCE: Radisson Group press release.
