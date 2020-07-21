Radisson Unveils the Radisson Hotel Tapatio Guadalajara
Radisson is continuing to expand its presence in Latin America with the opening of the Radisson Hotel Tapatio Guadalajara.
The 127-room property, which received a $2 million facelift prior to its debut, features city views from its location in the Tlaquepaque hills. It is 15 minutes from Guadalajara’s historical district, 10 minutes the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport and 40 minutes from Lake Chapala, Mexico’s largest freshwater lake.
The hotel has implemented the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol Program, which includes stringent cleanliness and disinfection protocols created in partnership with SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.
“This premier destination near Guadalajara delivers everything a modern traveler has come to expect out of their hospitality experience, including an emphasis on safety in every facet of its operations,” said Frances Gonzalez, vice president, Operations, Latin America, Radisson Hotel Group. “The hotel’s inviting atmosphere blends work and leisure in the way only a Radisson property can. We are thrilled to welcome visitors to this stunning property in Jalisco, Mexico, as we continue expanding our footprint throughout Latin America.”
All guestrooms feature complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room coffee services. Guests accommodated in a Master Suite or a Presidential Suite are privy to such amenities as balconies and whirlpools for two.
Los Laureles, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers Mexican specialties and regional dishes. The hotel also features 24-hour room service, three bars, a fitness center, a game room, a pool children’s playground area, volleyball courts and five event spaces.
