Recapping Karisma’s 2022 GIVC Event
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey November 08, 2022
Travel advisors were feeling the love at Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ 15th annual Gourmet Inclusive Vacation Consultant (GIVC) event, which focused on product developments and the role agents play in the company’s success.
“Right after the pandemic we opened up the most ambitious project in the company’s history with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, and we opened up two more hotels after that – Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana and Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox,” said Frank Maduro, president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, Karisma’ sales and marketing provider.
“Next year we’ll be opening up two more hotels, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya and Margaritaville Beach Resort Belize. When it comes to financial strength you have it right here.”
Although consumers are eager to travel again they’re being selective, Maduro noted. “They’re willing to spend but they want to be fulfilled,” he said during the general session, which was at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. “No longer are the days where people just come and stuff their faces with food. They want to have unique experiences.
“That puts all of you in a very particular and good place because your knowledge and expertise will help you fulfill those dreams.”
Maduro, who said 2022 was Karisma’s best year ever, noted that a recent survey found that 72 percent of travelers have availed themselves of travel advisor’ services. “Not only are you relevant you are influential and that’s the way you have to see yourselves today,” he said.
“You are no longer just travel professionals you are influencers in the travel space. And that’s what people are looking for.”
On the product front, El Dorado Seaside Palms is breaking ground on new presidential suites. “Not only are they beachfront ocean views, but they will also have that swim ups right on the balcony,” said Vice President of Global Sales Marilyn Cairo.
Palafitos at El Dorado Maroma unveiled a new two-bedroom Presidential suite and the portfolio of Palafitos suites are undergoing a facelift, she said.
Karisma is also renovating the 208 casitas at El Dorado Casitas Royal, which are hugely popular. “I can keep enough casitas suites in inventory for you guys,” Cairo said. “The amount of business that we’re getting in the enclaves is unheard of. We have 208 and if I have another 208 I still wouldn’t have enough.
“This will be casitas reimagined,” she added. “It will be a new feel and a new vibe.”
Azul Beach Resort Negril, the top-selling property in the Azul brand, will be the recipient of a $3 million investment. “You guys put that hotel on the map for wedding groups,” Cairo said. “We are amping up our entire inventory, making sure the product is fresh and new to deliver to the next clients.”
Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana is undergoing a major renovation to work toward ensuring that it’s on par with the brand, while it waterpark will be nearly doubled in size.
The 355-room Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, which is set to open in on Jan. 9, 2023, will serve as Karisma’s first adults-only Margaritaville and feature a LandShark Brewery.
“It will be an adult playground and we’re very proud of the product that we’re delivering in this new build, which sits right next to Azul Riviera Cancun,” Cairo said.
Karisma opened the Margaritaville Island Riviera Cancun in 2020, which features 148 suites and caters to both families and adults.
On March 15, 2023, the 70-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye Belize, a boutique hotel, is scheduled to debut.
In addition to adding to its sales staff, Karisma is also enhancing its GIVC program to be more relevant. “It needs to grow with the needs of the agents so it’s being revamped,” Cairo said.
“I’ve said in the past that agents are the building block of our business, and that’s not just blowing smoke,” Maduro said. “It truly has been built on the back of the agent support. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
The GIVC event, which ran from Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Riviera Maya, culminated in an awards ceremony featuring 32 categories at El Dorado Royale Spa resort.
Categories included Top Overall Producers, Top Wedding Producers, Top Producers by Brand, Top Producers by Region, Diamond & Elite levels, the new Top Performing Host Agency category, and distinguished Palm Awards.
Palm Award recipients included Travis Paquin, 417 Travel; Tina and Richard Goswick, Paradise Weddings and Travel; Jackie Waechter, Blissful Honeymoons & Destination Weddings; Anthony Tucker, All Inclusive Outlet; and Andrea Crespi, from Amar Viaje.
Jack and Sharon Benoff of Vacationeeze took home the Hall of Fame Award for making a “difference to the El Dorado Spa Resorts, Generations Resorts, Azul Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville Island Reserve brands through an overall increase in business,” Karisma said.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS