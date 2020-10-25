Reconnect With Family on a Vacation in Paradise
A vacation with Sandos Hotels & Resorts is an ideal option for families looking to have fun and reconnect. The company has a number of properties that provide many ways for kids and adults to enjoy exciting activities, fabulous dining and beautiful pools and beaches.
For families planning the ultimate getaway, especially one designed to reconnect in a fun destination after months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sandos Hotels & Resorts has some tips for making a family vacation perfect.
Enjoy the Present
Sandos recommends enjoying the moment. Of course, it’s good to have a plan in order to enjoy all the activities that are available to families such as waterparks, nightly entertainment and wellness opportunities. However, Sandos says that guests should also stop to enjoy the moment that you are sharing with your loved ones.
Plan a Special Moment
Another way families can reconnect and enjoy their vacations at Sandos properties is to plan a special moment during the trip.
Sandos recommends planning a fun family meal. They have a number of gastronomic offerings at each resort that can be formal or casual. Sandos advises guests to plan their gathering for the second or the third night of the vacation and to make a reservation when they arrive at the resort to get the time that they want.
Don’t Forget to Snap Some Pics
Make the most of the memories you make as a family by taking pictures, says Sandos Hotels & Resorts. The resort company also recommends saving all your photos and framing some when you arrive back home as well as creating albums and printing pictures to hold the treasured time you spent with your family close.
Clean and Safe
Families can be sure that Sandos properties in the Riviera Maya are using the latest safety protocols to protect guests from COVID-19. Their advanced hygiene protocols have been recognized by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and the resorts have earned the Safe Travel seal.
Currently, the Sandos chain has reopened three properties in Mexico: Sandos Caracol Eco Resort and Sandos Playacar in the Riviera Maya; and Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos; as well as its three branches in Spain: Sandos Papagayo in Lanzarote; Sandos El Greco in Ibiza; and Sandos Benidorm Suites in Benidorm.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your family vacation on the books.
