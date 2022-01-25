Red Carnation Hotels Launches New GDS Chain Code, Appoints New US Sales Team
Red Carnation Hotels has launched its own dedicated chain code in the GDS (RN) and is ending its affiliation with Leading Hotels of the World as it launches its 19th boutique property in Edinburgh, joining properties around the world, including Ireland's Ashford Castle, London's Hotel 41 and South Africa's 12 Apostles.
Red Carnation has also appointed a new U.S. sales team with luxury travel representation company "Rebecca Recommends."
“The past couple of years have been challenging for every one of us in the travel industry, but it has without doubt given us time to reflect on our business and plan for a brighter future. With 19 unique and special hotels around the world, Red Carnation Hotels took the decision to launch an independent GDS chain code and invest in new sales representation in the US leisure Market. We are delighted to be partnering with Rebecca Slater and the Rebecca Recommends team,” said Managing Director, Jonathan Raggett.
Red Carnation's latest property, 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh, will join the collection this summer. The hotel company also added the Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana to its collection.
“It was a special highlight for us as a family brand - with a life-long love affair with Africa - to welcome Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana to our collection, particularly during a global pandemic. We are so looking forward to welcoming our international guests to experience it for the very first time, as well as to 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh, which we are excited to open this June. We hope that these new partnerships will further strengthen our ties with our US travel partners and guests, and our teams cannot wait to welcome them back to London and Ireland.” Raggett said..
100 Princes Street in Edinburgh is set to open on June 1, 2022, and is now live on the ‘RN’ chain code for bookings. Andrew Phelan will serve as General Manager, who most recently acted as Director of Operations for the estate of Ashford Castle.
