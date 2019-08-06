Red Roof Ups Price Match Guarantee with Enhanced RediPromise
WHY IT RATES: Guests will find no better price match than with Red Roof, who will not only match the lowest rates and best prices you can find, but will reward you with enough points for a free night. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Red Roof has upped the price match guarantee game with its enhanced RediPromise, a promise to its guests that they can find the lowest rates, best price, by booking directly through Red Roof.
If a guest finds a lower rate, within 24 hours of booking a room, Red Roof will not only match the lowest price offered online but will also gift guests with 7,000 points, good for a free night’s future stay at any Red Roof Inn or Red Roof PLUS+ or 14,000 points for a free night at a Red Collection hotel. RediPromise surpasses other rate match offers that are often discounted from 10%-25% or that offer free gift cards. RediPromise leads the industry with the most rewarding best rate guarantee, offering a gift of a free night on Red Roof.
“From start to finish, the guest experience is of the utmost importance to Red Roof. With RediPromise, we are showing our customers that from the time they book a stay at one of our hotels, we’re thinking of them with a value proposition that benefits them immediately and in the future,” says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof.
Guests have many options when booking hotel rooms. Booking directly with Red Roof has numerous advantages for consumers including:
– The lowest online rate. This promise is backed by Red Roof RediPromise.
– Rewards. Earn Red Roof RediRewards RediPoints for hotel stays booked directly on redroof.com, the Red Roof mobile website, by calling 1-800-REDROOF or by calling the property directly. If booked on most other websites, such as Hotels.com, Expedia.com, and Booking.com, travelers will not earn RediRewards RediPoints. Of course, they can also redeem RediPoints directly with Red Roof for hotels stays and more.
– Guest Room Type Guarantee. Travelers book the room type of their choice on redroof.com, mobile, call center or property direct and once booked, the room type will be guaranteed.
– Great customer service backed by a Hassle-Free Guarantee. Red Roof assists 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
– No cancellation fees on most reservations*. Because Red Roof knows what it’s like to have a change of plans. *When a room is reserved, complete cancellation-policy details will be provided in a reservation-confirmation email.
– Receipts are issued upon check out.
– Total privacy and security. Travelers can trust Red Roof to protect their online transactions.
“Booking direct gives travelers the peace of mind that their reservation is safe and that they are interacting with the real Red Roof,” notes Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. “Safe, authentic bookings, smarter searches, the best deal and always loyal treatment are core attributes of booking direct. RediPromise is Red Roof’s promise that booking direct has benefits and prices that are unbeatable.”
RediPromise comes as travelers take advantage of the remaining weeks of summer, using their vacation time to go on road trips, indulge in a weekend getaway or take that long-planned family vacation. According to recent research, there are three factors that will drive travelers’ decisions about where they stay during their summer vacations. Those factors are location (63 percent); value (57 percent); and online reviews (33 percent). With hundreds of convenient locations across the U.S., the most competitive price guarantees, value for money and a culture that’s obsessed with listening to its guests through reviews and other feedback, Red Roof meets today’s traveler needs.
Consumers and guests can learn more about Red Roof’s RediPromise, by logging into https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof-inn/RediPromise.
