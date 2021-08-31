Relax and Rejuvenate With an Adults-Only Caribbean Getaway
Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2021
Playa Hotels & Resorts' Hyatt Zilara resort brand is an adults-only, all-inclusive brand that focuses on offering a relaxing and eventful vacation for any couple, friend group or destination wedding party. With three resorts located across the Caribbean, guests can explore everything from nearby jungles to colonial cities and beach paradises.
The Hyatt Zilara resorts are located in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cap Cana, Dominican Republic and in Cancun, Mexico. All of them feature a completely all-inclusive concept, which means that access to all dining areas is included with a stay, in addition to all drinks, room service and more. All entertainment, events and activities are also included, except for spa and salon treatments.
Located next to each Hyatt Zilara resort is a family-friendly Hyatt Ziva resort, to which guests from the adults-only resort also have access to enjoy even more amenities, pools, water parks and more.
The Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Montego Bay offers a stunning location on the grounds of the historic Rose Hall Great House. Guests can relax and enjoy a massage in a private cabana on the beach or embrace their adventurous sides by climbing waterfalls or exploring the nearby jungle.
At the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, guests can bask in the golden rays along Juanillo Beach, indulge in their inner kids at the water park or explore a nearby eco-park or marina. With twelve restaurants, watersports activities, cooking demonstrations and more, it’ll be easy to spend an entire vacation within the resort’s luxurious property.
Located within Cancun’s Hotel Zone, the Hyatt Zilara Cancun is perfectly placed for exploration of the region’s incredible sights, sounds, shops and archaeological zones. Featuring everything from beach butlers to free scuba diving lessons, guests to this resort will find themselves relaxed, rejuvenated and content after a vacation packed full of whatever their heart desires.
Each Hyatt Zilara resort makes for a perfect event, meeting or even destination wedding space. With outdoor and indoor ballrooms, meeting spaces and dedicated event planners, each event can be perfectly tailored to provide a memorable experience.
The Hyatt Zilara adults-only, all-inclusive resorts are great places to relax and enjoy quality time away from the pressures of daily life. Whether your idea of relaxing is climbing a waterfall or just lounging by the pool, any of these resorts have you covered.
Contact a travel advisor to begin booking your adults-only getaway to paradise.
