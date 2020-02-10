Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel Makes Its Official Debut
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 10, 2020
Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel has officially debuted.
The property, with 341 rooms and suites, is located at the former of the Antiques Garage flea market.
The 39-story Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel made its official debut on Feb. 10 as one of the tallest properties in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.
The hotel features 341 rooms and suites and is set former site of the Antiques Garage flea market. Accommodations are appointed in earth tone with wood-paneled printed wall coverings and such whimsical touches as gnome desk lamps and rabbit coat hooks.
The Somewhere Lounge, a bi-level lounge and rooftop pool on the 38th and 39th floors, offer sweeping views. The space is accessible through a ground-floor passageway created from a repurposed loading dock that has been spray with murals of fireflies, gnomes, antique lanterns and neon signs.
“Every detail of this hotel ties back to Chelsea’s renowned artistic and eclectic personality, said Chris Rynkar, the property’s general manager. “There is truly no other property like this one. Our guests have access to new, stunningly appointed amenities and accommodations, but also a connection to the neighborhood, which is an integral part of a Renaissance Hotels stay.”
Cotto, the hotel’s restaurant, is scheduled to open in early spring and will be equipped with 10-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows, a family-style dining room and lounge, and a 14-seat bar. The Italian-themed eatery will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch. Specialties will include burrata al tartufo with shaved summer truffles and paccheri al pistachio di Bronte with a creamy saffron sauce and pistachio pesto.
Four times a week the hotel will feature locally inspired, complimentary punch cocktails prepared by the in-house mixologist. Guests will also be able to watch performances by local musicians and artists as part of the brand’s “Evening at Renaissance” program.
To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Renaissance unveiled the “Discover This Way” package, which includes double-occupancy accommodations, two complimentary cocktails, daily breakfast for two and two tickets for New York Vodka distillery tours.
“Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel encourages guests to discover this iconic location with a sense of reimagined curiosity,” said George Fleck, vice president of global brand marketing & management for Renaissance Hotels. “This new hotel, coupled with our significant growth and renovation strategy in North America, further reinforces our brand’s global commitment to ensuring that guests experience the DNA of the neighborhood through our dramatic design and engaging guest experiences – ultimately leaving with a new appreciation of the destination.”
The Renaissance brand is further expanding its New York City footprint in the next two years with hotels in Flushing and Harlem.
