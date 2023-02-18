Rental Escapes Reveals Top Summer Travel Destinations
Full-service luxury villa company Rental Escapes is celebrating a record start to the year by revealing the five most sought-after summer travel destinations among its guests.
The increased demand has also prompted Rental Escapes to expand its offerings with more than 300 villas added to its inventory and an industry-first 11 percent commission rate for travel advisors who book their clients in these trendy places with Rental Escapes now through March 2023.
"Due to the constant support we receive from advisors and the record demand we’ve seen from the start of 2023, we are proud to be the first villa rental company to offer travel advisors an 11 percent commission rate," Willie Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Rental Escapes, said in a statement. "We’re encouraging all advisors to book their clients' summer travel to trending destinations now in order to take advantage of the increased commission."
In terms of the hottest summer getaways, the Caribbean dominates, with the white-sand beaches of the Turks and Caicos leading the way. Properties like Villa Emara and Hawksbill deliver gorgeous views, luxury amenities and personalized service for travelers seeking the summer vacation of their dreams.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic and Barbados round out the top three, followed by Italy and St. Barts. "Home to a vibrant culture, rich history, jaw-dropping scenery, world-renowned beaches, and a plethora of luxury villas, the Dominican Republic has been one of the most popular Caribbean vacation destinations," Rental Escapes points out.
"The dynamic country offers an arsenal of recently constructed villas, featuring modern amenities geared towards outdoor living, to experience the very best of the country. Guests can take advantage of large terraces, infinity pools, and elaborate palapas, all with scenic ocean views."
In Italy, the luxury villa experts recommend properties like Villa Giulia and Villa Lika. The former is notable for boasting breathtaking views of Positano and a stylish design while the latter will put guests in the summer mood with its sun-kissed terrace and close proximity to destinations such as Positano, Amalfi and Pompeii.
Visit rentalescapes.com to learn more. To register as a preferred partner with Rental Escapes, travel advisors can visit rentalescapes.com/travel-agents.
