Richard Branson Expands Hotel Portfolio on New Private Island
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey September 27, 2021
Moskito Island – a sister island to Richard Branson’s ultra-luxury Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands – is set to debut this week with two new estates under the Virgin Limited portfolio.
The island, which features privately owned villa estates and the Branson Estate, is unveiling The Point Estate and The Oasis Estates, which in addition to the Branson Estate are available for buyouts.
“Together with the island homeowners, we wanted to create something exceptionally unique and offer a rental program unlike any other hospitality experience in the Caribbean, so we are incredibly excited to share this with the world,” said Virgin Limited Edition CEO Jon Brown.
“Each estate brings its own sense of style through striking architecture and one-off design, to create exceptionally unique island retreats.”
Moskito Island, which Branson acquired in 2007, overlooks Necker Island.
“When Richard purchased the island in 2007, he was able to draw inspiration from his beloved Necker Island and instill some of the incredible designs and qualities that have made it the success it is today,” Brown said. “But what makes Moskito Island so wonderfully different is its personality and charm – a result of not only Richard’s vision for the island, but a fusion of other like-minded homeowners, their ideas, and unique vision for the island too.”
Set on Moskito Island’s highest point, the Oasis Estate features a six-bedroom Main House, including an 812-square-foot Master Suite proffering up panoramic views, along with three waterside guestrooms. In all, the estate’s nine bedrooms accommodate 18 guests.
The Point Estate is located on the island’s southwest side and boasts eight bedrooms accommodating 22 guests. It features two master bedrooms: Hillside Master, which overlooks the entire estate, and Seaside Master, offering gorgeous views of the water at the bottom of the estate.
The 11-bedroom Branson Estate features three villas – Headland House, Mangrove Villa and Beach Villa. In all, they accommodate 22 guests and are equipped with kitchens, lounge areas, infinity swimming pool and hot tubs. The estate also features a private beach and a beach bar with a dining area.
Rates start at $17,500 per night during low season. They include an Estate manager, private chef, staff, all meals, drinks, watersports and a “hyper-personalized itinerary from start to finish,” Virgin Limited Edition said.
