Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park Completes Reawakening
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor June 25, 2019
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has just completed a one-year renovation inspired by the iconic park the property is named after.
The reimagined hotel includes a new social dining experience called Contour, as well as added wellness and fitness areas.
Existing spaces that have been redesigned include the Club Lounge, La Prairie Spa, and guest rooms and suites, (which were recently honored with the 2019 World’s Best Rooms accolade from Forbes Travel Guide.)
“The transformation our hotel has seen over the course of this past year truly redefines luxury in Manhattan,” said Winfred van Workum, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. “Combining a bold vision and inspiration with our legendary service, the vibrant energy of the city and Central Park shines through each of the spaces and provides a renewed oasis in the heart of New York City.”
Contour the hotel’s new all-day gastro-lounge, aims to draw guests into the heart of the lobby’s transformation and features three distinct rooms for a day to night cocktail and culinary experience.
Created to allow guests to gather and socialize, each space within Contour flows in a sophisticated, yet playful, design of plush banquettes, marble accents, New York-inspired artwork, and a variety of seating arrangements from secluded to sociable.
Connecting the two lounge areas is a vibrant bar where accents of marble, bronze, and gold are complemented by a bold Matisse sketch that stretches across the ceiling lending inspiration for Contour’s namesake.
Contour will offer an artisanal beverage experience that includes handcrafted classic cocktails and seasonal infusions.
The menu concept for the New York City hotel meanwhile will focus on “For Us” and “For Me” plates that encourage guests to share and mingle within the lounge.
Along with its all-day menu, Contour offers breakfast daily in a comfortable setting for a quick meal to start the day or a stylish atmosphere for a morning meeting.
The mezzanine level of The Ritz-Carlton property has been reconceived to provide a bespoke health and wellness experience.
The property’s fitness center features new, state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and weights within a bright and inviting space designed to create the ambiance of being in one’s own private gym.
There’s also an innovative Movement Studio featuring virtual fitness classes by FitnessOnDemand, which will deliver media and programming through a variety of channels for individual or small group workouts.
In addition to the design updates, the property has also just announced “new moments” that are aimed at immersing guests in the essence of New York City life.
This includes the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park inviting guests for a night of over the top luxury via its $50,000 Nightcap Package.
This pricey offering includes an evening in the heart of Manhattan with an expertly crafted nightcap at Contour, served in a set of engraved keepsake crystal glasses in collaboration with Lalique.
When it comes time to retire for the evening, key cards are made for The Royal Suite, one of the hotel’s expansive new suites, where a set of Slip silk eye masks are waiting to aid in a perfect night’s sleep.
Before shut-eye, guests will experience La Prairie Spa without having to leave the comforts of the suite with its exclusive Nighttime Rejuvenation treatment that utilizes the brand’s Platinum Rare collection, while two therapists work together to provide a replenishing facial and hand and foot massages.
The property will continue to offer such new partnerships and guest programming throughout the year.
For more information on New York City, New York
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS