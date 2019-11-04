RIU Brings Its Urban Brand Into the Heart of San Francisco
RIU Hotels & Resorts has just introduced a new Riu Plaza-brand hotel to the city of San Francisco by acquiring an existing building in one of the city’s best-known neighborhoods. The new Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf offers four-star hospitality and accommodations at 2500 Mason Street, in the heart of San Fran’s most famous tourist area near Pier 39 and opposite Alcatraz Island, and a quick stroll away from North Beach and China Town.
Thanks to a recent total refurbishment, the premises require only the addition of the Riu Plaza brand name and image, as its guest areas and service infrastructure are already up to the chain’s high-quality standards. The property will officially become part of the RIU chain on November 12, 2019, following the finalization of certain formalities and operational adjustments.
The Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf will boast 531 guest rooms, a hotel restaurant and bar, eleven meeting rooms and an executive room offering exclusive services for its business guests, soon to become the Crown Level Lounge. While RIU anticipates its guests will consist primarily of pleasure travelers, being in close proximity to many area tourist attractions, business guests will find it equally convenient, as the financial district is within minutes’ walk from the hotel, and it takes just a short tram ride to reach Union Square.
“This project is great news for RIU and for the consolidation of our line of Riu Plaza urban hotels. San Francisco is a great city with a very competitive hotel market and this acquisition places us in one of the best neighborhoods with a quality product that fits perfectly with our business strategy. Our objective is to attract mainly European and Latin American holidaymakers, who until now have found it hard to visit the city due to the lack of availability. Furthermore, it will help us secure our marketing in Asia, as it is a very popular destination there,” explained Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.
The Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf becomes the eighth of RIU’s Riu Plaza urban line hotels and the third located in the United States.
