RIU Hotels & Resorts Revamps Social Packages at All-Inclusive Beach Resorts
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Laurie Baratti September 09, 2019
Available at RIU’s All-Inclusive beach hotels in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, these newly reimagined in-destination packages are certain to spice up any stay or maybe give guests a good excuse to go on vacation in the first place!
Bring a group of friends or family to experience a destination birthday celebration together, assemble your closest pals for a destination bachelor or bachelorette getaway, or escape with the one you love to a beautiful, beachside retreat where you can both enjoy some personalized, romantic touches that you’ll remember for a lifetime.
If you’re celebrating a big one or maybe just need a break from the ordinary grind on your special day, RIU’s BirthdayBash option delivers a packaged party for up to ten guests at a cost of $849, although beach tax is not included, where applicable. Additional guests can also be included at a further cost. Party-goers will enjoy:
— Two-hour, private beach party with DJ and an open bar
— Gift T-shirts, hats and mugs for everyone
— Beer-filled cooler at the reserved daytime spot
— Birthday cake
— Sparkling wine for the birthday toast
— After the beach, enjoy fun poolside games and prizes
— Exclusive semi-private group dinner
— Birthday banner
— Services of a hotel group coordinator
RIU’s #BachParty package is designed for groups of guys or gals celebrating their final getaway together as singles. The party package is priced at $849 for groups of up to ten guests. Again, where applicable, beach tax is not included in that price and additional guests would require further fees. #BachParty groups will receive:
— Two-hour, private beach party with DJ and an open bar
— Gift T-shirts, hats and mugs for everyone
— Beer-filled cooler at the reserved daytime spot
— Celebratory cake
— Sparkling wine for the toast
— After the beach, enjoy fun poolside games and prizes
— Exclusive semi-private group dinner
— Bach door banner
— Services of a hotel group coordinator
For $699 per couple, RIU’s Romantic Getaway package readily welcomes partners in love and offers an idyllic way to spend an individualized, memborable retreat together.
This package provides the perfect option for newlyweds who want to extend their destination wedding into a honeymoon, as well as pairs who’re celebrating an anniversary or vows renewal. It’s also equally appealing for two lovebirds who are just looking to spend a little time together away in paradise! Whatever the occasion, this sumptuous set of package inclusions is bound to leave you with special memories of your dream couple’s vacation. The Romantic Getaway package provides:
— Intimate candlelit dinner on the beach
— Exclusive sunset beach photoshoot
— Relaxing couples’ massage with sparkling wine
— Indulgent breakfast in bed
— Romantic room décor
— T-shirts and cozy slippers for the couple
— Room upgrade to the next category (subject to availability)
— Bottle of sparkling wine in room upon arrival
— Services of an expert on-site event coordinator
