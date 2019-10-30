Riu Party: RIU’s Innovative Idea is Growing in the Chain’s Key Destinations
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts October 30, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts, enjoys seeing how much fun guests have during Riu Paries. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Riu Party, the innovative entertainment concept launched by RIU in Los Cabos in 2018, continues to grow and is already running in its hotels in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Vallarta and Playa del Carmen in Mexico and Guanacaste in Costa Rica.
These are authentic themed parties with top-level performances to the rhythm of major local DJs and with the best live music. The parties revolve around a series of themes, two of which are daytime and two nighttime (White Party, Neon Party, CocoBongo Riu Party and Pink Party).
“Riu Party comes from my passion for music and my interest in innovation and offering our customers the best possible experience. They are comparable with the shows offered by the most famous clubs, but with the unique feature in this sector, which is that they are part of the all-inclusive programme at several hotels. We differentiate between two types of parties: the Riu Pool Party is for adults, while the event that excites me personally the most is the Riu Get Together Party. They are suitable for all ages and they are held in venues such as Riu Tequila. Guests from the destination’s six hotels get together there and it’s common to see three generations of a single family really enjoying the music, the atmosphere and the show. It brings me great satisfaction to see how much fun they have and how our guests have embraced the concept; that’s why we will carry on expanding it to more destinations. Of course, always as part of RIU’s all-inclusive program,” explains Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.
To let more of its customers know about these parties, the chain has launched its campaign, “Afterbeach: there’s life after the beach.” With it, RIU wants to let people know that, when they think they have done everything in the daytime, the best is yet to come: Riu Parties.
The main element is a video that shows the difference between what you do on the beach during the day and what you can do “afterbeach” with Riu Parties. In addition, several short videos have been created to reinforce the “afterbeach” concept and to explain what each party consists of. Both the main video and the short ones will be posted on the various social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube) and there will also be a campaign display.
The campaign will be online for two months, until the end of November.
For further information, please visit www.riu.com.
SOURCE: RIU Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on RIU Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS