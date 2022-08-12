RIU Week Sale Returns With Seven Days of Savings
August 12, 2022
RIU Hotels & Resorts is bringing back its popular RIU Week Sale offering seven days of exceptional savings, including up to 63 percent off RIU's all-inclusive hotels throughout the Caribbean and Central America in addition to free upgrades and four times the RIU Partner Club Points.
The week-long sale runs from August 12 through August 19, 2022, and is valid for travel taking place between September 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.
On top of great room rate discounts, bonus RPC points and free upgrades at select properties, benefits of this summer's booking window include free stays for kids and free weddings for qualifying guests, up to $2,247 in resort credits, free stays for every sixth or 11th member of a traveling group, free access to RIU Party and Splash Water World (where available) and special perks for wedding and social groups.
Plus, travel advisors can earn a 15 percent commission on wedding collections and social packages.
Visit RIU.com for more information or contact promotion@riu.com to book the RIU Week Sale.
