Rocker Gene Simmons, Hammock Club Antigua Team Up for Contest

Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli September 10, 2022

Hammock Club Antigua
Hammock Club Antigua and legendary rocker Gene Simmons are teaming up on a new contest. (Hammock Club Antigua)

When you think of a Caribbean getaway, a bunch of visions probably pop into your head. But we’re willing to bet at least one of those daydreams involve lying in a hammock near a sun-kissed beach and relaxing with a significant other.

That’s exactly what you’ll find at the aptly named Hammock Club Antigua, and now you’ll have a chance to win a trip to the luxurious resort with the help of legendary rocker and KISS front-man Gene Simmons.

To celebrate the sale of the 1 millionth bottle of Gene Simmons MoneyBag Soda, the hotel and the singer are giving away an all-inclusive vacation to the five-star destination.

The value of the prize is a whopping $13,000. The sweepstakes runs through October 31 and includes:

-Complimentary all-inclusive 5-night stay for two adults at Hammock Cove Antigua in villa complete with spacious verandah, private infinity-edge plunge pool, and customizable cocktail and beverage bar stocked with Gene Simmons MoneyBag Soda

-Gourmet dining and unlimited beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)

-A wide range of resort activities including kayaking, stand up paddle boards, Hobie Cat sailing, swimming, snorkeling, Pickleball, fitness center, wine tasting, gourmet cooking classes, and more

-A couples massage at the resort’s Tranquility Body & Soul Spa

-Ground transportation to and from VC Bird International Airport in Antigua

-$500 air credit

-Limited edition MoneyBag Soda Guitar hand-signed by Gene Simmons

“So proud to let everyone know that we have sold over one million bottles of our MoneyBag Sodas. Come celebrate with us,” Simmons said in a statement.

Rich Thomaselli
