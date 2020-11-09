Romantic Anniversary Packages at Palace Resorts
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Codie Liermann November 09, 2020
This year a lot of things were put on hold, and plans of all sorts were changed, rescheduled or even canceled altogether.
Destination wedding celebrations were decreased in size or moved to different dates; family vacations were changed to different destinations closer to home, and time and energy were put into making sure life continued to be as normal as possible.
People have lived through months of chaos, confusion and stress, and it’s time for them to do something to decompress.
Couples who had to put celebrations on the back burner this year can consider planning something even better for the future. For example, if anniversary plans were nonexistent, consider planning something special such as a trip to celebrate.
Palace Resorts knows just how to make up for lost time. The resort company offers an anniversary package for couples celebrating these special milestones. Whether it’s year one or year forty-one, there’s always a reason to celebrate love.
When couples choose to celebrate an anniversary with a stay at one of Palace Resorts’ properties, they are treated like royalty, and the options are endless. From enjoying tours and romantic dinners to spa treatments and pool time, couples will leave feeling refreshed and ready to take on life back home.
Palace Resorts helps make the anniversary celebration as special and memorable as it should be with a complimentary anniversary package. The package includes the following:
— A welcome fruit basket
— A bottle of sparkling wine to make a toast with
— A romantic candlelight dinner at select restaurants
— A late check-out until 6:00 p.m. (subject to availability)
Couples have several resorts to choose from, all with beachfront locations and romantic, tropical settings.
Those couples who might have had to postpone wedding plans or who celebrated an engagement during quarantine are also in luck, as Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts recently unveiled new wedding inspirations.
With inspirations such as “Sunset Perfection,” “Dessert Dreams,” “Tropical Traditions” and everything in between, there is something available for every couple to let their personality shine.
And any couples who are looking to celebrate their anniversary but are also interested in bringing the kids along can do so at no extra cost, as kids and teens stay free this holiday season. The eligible booking window for this promotion runs through December 23, 2020, and is applicable on stays through December 23, 2021.
Contact a travel advisor or visit palaceresorts.com to learn more or to start planning for your anniversary celebration.
For more information on Palace Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS