Rosewood Baha Mar Set to Reopen March 4
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey January 28, 2021
Rosewood Baha Mar is Nassau scheduled to reopen on March 4, 2021, with a new restaurant headed by the preeminent chef Daniel Boulud, an onsite COVID-19 testing center and stringent health and safety protocols.
Cafe Boulud will capitalize on ingredients from local producers, suppliers and fishermen, and feature signature French dishes for which Boulud has gained renown.
“Baha Mar is a world-class resort and a fantastic destination just two-and-a-half hours from New York,” Boulud said. “Many of Cafe Boulud’s guests travel to The Bahamas and we felt partnering with Rosewood on this spectacular project was a perfect fit, with the many shared values among our brands and clientele.”
Added Rosewood Baha Mar Managing Director Luigi Romaniello, “The brand shares true synergy with our own and will offer a unique and refined setting for our guests to experience creative French cooking, complemented with quintessential Bahamian ingredients.”
The resort’s onsite testing center will provide free antigen testing, “and when required, rapid-PCR testing,” resort officials said, with tests made available to guests within 30 minutes.
Rosewood Baha Mar’s The New Exception program “ensures staff are trained to the highest level,” and in accordance with rigorous health and safety protocols, property officials said.
The resort is also implementing hygiene protocols in compliance with Ecolab and Diversey, and created expertise from global health experts and the World Health Organization.
The property, which is equipped with 230 guestrooms, suites and oceanside villas, is set on Nassau’s Cable Beach.
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar reopened in December.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS