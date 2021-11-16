Royal Uno Launches Royal Uno Romance Wedding Contest
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2021
The Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa is giving away a free romance wedding package for up to 20 guests and a 3-night stay for the lucky couple in an Uno Romantic Suite with the new Royal Uno Romance Wedding Contest, going on now through November 30.
To enter, couples can retell their love story on the resort’s webpage and explain why they’d love the free destination wedding.
The lucky couple will win the Romance Wedding package for up to 20 guests, including a minister, a symbolic wedding certificate, an ocean-front gazebo, fresh flowers, sound system, a wedding cake, a romantic dinner for the bride and groom, as well as a professional wedding planner.
The bride and groom will also enjoy a three-night honeymoon in the Uno Romantic Ocean-View Suite, a 1,100+ square foot suite with a king-sized bed, a jacuzzi, living and dining areas along with a private oceanview terrace. The wedding party will stay in the Uno Presidential Suite, which can accommodate up to five guests.
The newly opened Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa also offers three other wedding packages ranging from a simple, intimate gathering with the Our Dream Wedding package to a larger, grander affair with the Beloved Wedding package.
For more information or to enter the contest, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS