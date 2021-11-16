Last updated: 09:21 AM ET, Tue November 16 2021

Royal Uno Launches Royal Uno Romance Wedding Contest

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2021

Royal Uno, weddings
A bride and groom on the beach at the Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa. (photo via Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa)

The Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa is giving away a free romance wedding package for up to 20 guests and a 3-night stay for the lucky couple in an Uno Romantic Suite with the new Royal Uno Romance Wedding Contest, going on now through November 30.

To enter, couples can retell their love story on the resort’s webpage and explain why they’d love the free destination wedding.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
The River Club & Terrace on American Duchess

American Queen Voyages Unveils Black Friday Offers

military, army, soldiers, family

Travel Deals and Discounts Available for Military Members,...

Woman exiting an airplane

How to Find Cheap Flights This Thanksgiving Holiday

The Dreams Jade resort

AMR Collection Launches Two Winter Sales

The lucky couple will win the Romance Wedding package for up to 20 guests, including a minister, a symbolic wedding certificate, an ocean-front gazebo, fresh flowers, sound system, a wedding cake, a romantic dinner for the bride and groom, as well as a professional wedding planner.

The bride and groom will also enjoy a three-night honeymoon in the Uno Romantic Ocean-View Suite, a 1,100+ square foot suite with a king-sized bed, a jacuzzi, living and dining areas along with a private oceanview terrace. The wedding party will stay in the Uno Presidential Suite, which can accommodate up to five guests.

The newly opened Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa also offers three other wedding packages ranging from a simple, intimate gathering with the Our Dream Wedding package to a larger, grander affair with the Beloved Wedding package.

For more information or to enter the contest, please click here.

For more information on Cancun

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Hilton Hotel Tahiti lobby

Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti

Margaritaville Beach House Key West Opens

AMR Collection Takes Home Multiple Awards at 2021 Travvys

gallery icon 2021 Travvy Awards: The Best Hotels & Resorts Around the World

Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm Sees Uptick in Business

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS