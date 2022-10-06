S Hotel Jamaica Offering Sixth Night Free for 2023
S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay is offering a special Winter Escape deal featuring a sixth night free on bookings made now through January 6, 2023, for travel from January 6, 2023, through April 30, 2023.
In addition to a sixth night free in a spacious modern guest room or suite, most of which boast views of the sparkling Caribbean Sea, guests can take advantage of access to the island's famed Doctor's Cave Beach and an all-inclusive boutique package with meals and beverages included.
Guests can also look forward to unique dining experiences at three different restaurants, the 24-hour S Café, Irie Spa & Baths equipped with therapeutic plunge pools, a main beachfront pool with swim-up cabanas and the rooftop glass pool on the Sky Deck.
All-inclusive rates start at $599 per room per night based on double occupancy and include accommodations, all meals and beverages, tax and service charges. The Winter Escape offer applies to new bookings only and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Keep in mind that the deal is not applicable to Mini King Rooms.
The 120-room S Hotel, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, debuted as recently as 2019 and is located just five minutes from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport.
Contact your travel advisor or visit SHotelJamaica.com for reservations or to learn more.
