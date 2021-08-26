Saint Lucia Resort Offering Free Travel Insurance
Hotel & Resort Brian Major August 26, 2021
Saint Lucia’s all-inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is offering vacationers complimentary travel insurance coverage with stays of five nights or more through June 2022 as part of its “Paradise Protection Protocols” program. The insurance coverage offer also includes stays at Coconut Bay’s adjacent couples-only luxury property, Serenity at Coconut Bay.
Coconut Bay’s travel insurance coverage is available for bookings made through October 31, 2021, for travel through June 30, 2022. Guests staying fewer than five nights may purchase plans within 24 hours of arrival for $39 per person.
The plans include medical coverage of up to $100,000 and expenses for COVID-19 diagnosis and illnesses, plus quarantine and medical evacuation expenses. The policy’s travel protection components include trip interruption coverage of up to $2,000 per person and trip delay and lost baggage compensation.
Both Saint Lucian properties offer complimentary “Return Home” COVID-19 antigen testing on-property prior to departure to satisfy return CDC testing requirements. Eighty percent of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa staff and 90 percent of personnel at Serenity at Coconut Bay are vaccinated, said company officials.
“We are very happy to continue to make planning a getaway to our resorts as easy as possible while giving our guests a level of comfort and peace of mind which this insurance provides,” said Mark Adams, Coconut Bay’s president and CEO.
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa rates start at $308 per room, per night, double occupancy, for travel through September 30, 2021. Packages include airport transfers taxes and gratuities.
Serenity at Coconut Bay rates start at $874 per couple, per night, for travel through September 30, 2021. Stays of seven nights or more also include $1,000 in exclusive amenities featuring an in-suite couples massage and private pool and beach cabana experiences.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Gain New Resources, Rewards With the La Coleccion Expert Program
-
For more information on St. Lucia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS