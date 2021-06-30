Salamander Hotels & Resorts Announces The Family Reunion Diversity Celebration
June 30, 2021
Meredith Corporation’s FOOD & WINE and Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts announced a multi-day event, dubbed The Family Reunion, would take place in August and celebrate diversity in the hospitality community.
Presented by Chef and Author Kwame Onwuachi, the event is scheduled to run between August 19-22 and will combine panel discussions, cooking demonstrations, recreational activities and daily meals where attendees and celebrity participants interact.
Some of the industry’s top talent scheduled for the festivities at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, include Carlton McCoy, Carla Hall, Rodney Scott, Nina Compton, Padma Lakshmi, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Pierre Thiam.
A limited number of overnight packages, as well as day and event passes, are now available at the official Salamander website.
“The Family Reunion is a reflection of Black culture and Black excellence,” Onwuachi said. “This is a new kind of event for our industry. The intimate nature of our inaugural year means there will never be another one quite like it.”
The Family Reunion will benefit Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to help end childhood hunger. The mission of the event is to nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals.
Speakers, chefs and sommeliers will delve into the Black cooking traditions that have shaped cuisine in America, share past lessons, and focus on building a better and more inclusive future.
The Family Reunion will also help create a mentorship and scholarship program to foster diversity in the hospitality industry.
