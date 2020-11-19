Sanctuary Cap Cana’s VIP Villa Perks
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann November 19, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts has several all-inclusive beachfront properties located throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Travelers in search of a tropical refuge can look no further than Sanctuary Cap Cana to stay in a private villa in the Dominican Republic.
Guests staying in a villa at this property might never want to leave, but there is plenty to see and do beyond the room. In addition to spectacular suites, the hotel boasts artfully crafted lobby areas, fine dining restaurants, a world-class spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
It’s located in a private gated community in Punta Cana, and the area is made up of 30,000 acres of flawless beaches for participating in watersports or simply lounging in the sun.
For a limited time, travelers can book a villa stay at Sanctuary Cap Cana and receive VIP perks in addition to enjoying the resort’s world-class inclusions. Additional perks include:
—Preferred in-room service delivery
—High-speed WiFi
—Private round-trip airport transfers for up to six passengers
—Romantic dinner at the beach or in the villa
—Private romantic bubble bath with a champagne bottle for two
—24-hour concierge service
—Daily laundry service
—Golf clubs rental when booking at Punta Espada Golf Course
There are several villa options to choose from. Monarch Villas are $299 per person per night; Monarch Villa Oceanfront rooms are $365 per person per night; King and Queen Villas are $455 per person per night, and Royalty Villas are $879 per person per night.
Bookings made under this sanctuary villa offer can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled arrival date.
The offer is valid for travel through March 31, 2021, when booked by December 13, 2020, and there is a minimum five-night stay required.
From its paradisical location in Punta Cana and adults-only atmosphere to the many restaurants, bars and activities available, there are a number of reasons to love Sanctuary Cap Cana.
Contact your preferred travel advisor or visit sanctuarycapcana.com/villa-offer to learn more or book your stay.
